A new Facebook group devoted to husbands whose wives have been ‘stolen’ by the boy band Mirror has become an overnight sensation. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong founder of Facebook group for ‘victims’ of superstar boy band Mirror says he is shocked by its explosive popularity
- Tongue-in-cheek page, called ‘My Wife Married Mirror and Left My Marriage in Ruins Concern Group’, is clearing-house for good-natured grousing
- Page has become overnight sensation, and is also popular with members’ wives, who post comments poking fun at their self-pitying significant others
Topic | Music
A new Facebook group devoted to husbands whose wives have been ‘stolen’ by the boy band Mirror has become an overnight sensation. Photo: Nora Tam