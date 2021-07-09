The Tin Hau Temple, which is situated in a bustling old neighbourhood, is significant in the history of the Yau Ma Tei district. Photo: Chang Kim-fung The Tin Hau Temple, which is situated in a bustling old neighbourhood, is significant in the history of the Yau Ma Tei district. Photo: Chang Kim-fung
The Tin Hau Temple, which is situated in a bustling old neighbourhood, is significant in the history of the Yau Ma Tei district. Photo: Chang Kim-fung
Hong Kong /  Society

‘Storyteller’ hopes yarns of old Hong Kong can inspire discovery of city’s cultural heritage

  • George Wan, who runs guided tours in the city, says each district has its unique features worth exploring
  • His efforts to inspire others have earned him a nomination in Spirit of Culture category from Ground Culture

Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tin Hau Temple, which is situated in a bustling old neighbourhood, is significant in the history of the Yau Ma Tei district. Photo: Chang Kim-fung The Tin Hau Temple, which is situated in a bustling old neighbourhood, is significant in the history of the Yau Ma Tei district. Photo: Chang Kim-fung
The Tin Hau Temple, which is situated in a bustling old neighbourhood, is significant in the history of the Yau Ma Tei district. Photo: Chang Kim-fung
READ FULL ARTICLE