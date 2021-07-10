Family members bid farewell to those leaving Hong Kong for London at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Edmond So Family members bid farewell to those leaving Hong Kong for London at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Edmond So
Left behind: Hong Kong’s elderly face old age with less family support as children with BN(O) visas opt for new lives abroad

  • Tears at Hong Kong airport as old folk bid farewell to Britain-bound children, grandchildren
  • City’s social services may come under strain when elderly lose children’s help, experts warn

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Jul, 2021

