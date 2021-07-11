City University graduate Rabia Aslam overcame adversity in many forms on her way to succeeding in a STEM field. Photo: Xiaomei Chen City University graduate Rabia Aslam overcame adversity in many forms on her way to succeeding in a STEM field. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Pakistani engineer overcame racism, sexism, language barrier in Hong Kong to succeed in STEM – and wants to help others like her do the same

  • When it comes to higher education, the odds are stacked against members of ethnic minority groups, especially ones who are women, Rabia Aslam found
  • That she was able to overcome these barriers as a newcomer to the city who learned Chinese in less than a year is all the more remarkable

Fiona Sun
Updated: 10:00am, 11 Jul, 2021

City University graduate Rabia Aslam overcame adversity in many forms on her way to succeeding in a STEM field. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
