City University graduate Rabia Aslam overcame adversity in many forms on her way to succeeding in a STEM field. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Pakistani engineer overcame racism, sexism, language barrier in Hong Kong to succeed in STEM – and wants to help others like her do the same
- When it comes to higher education, the odds are stacked against members of ethnic minority groups, especially ones who are women, Rabia Aslam found
- That she was able to overcome these barriers as a newcomer to the city who learned Chinese in less than a year is all the more remarkable
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
City University graduate Rabia Aslam overcame adversity in many forms on her way to succeeding in a STEM field. Photo: Xiaomei Chen