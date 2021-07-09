Hong Kong is estimated to be responsible for throwing away about 14.6 billion pieces of plastic cutlery annual, or about 1,940 pieces per person. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to ban plastic cutlery at restaurants in four years, but green groups call for faster action
- Under first stage of government plan, eateries will be prohibited from offering plastic tableware, straws, stirrers or plates for dine-in service
- But environmental groups question why the long wait, noting mainland China and the European Union have already moved to tackle the problem
Hong Kong is estimated to be responsible for throwing away about 14.6 billion pieces of plastic cutlery annual, or about 1,940 pieces per person. Photo: Dickson Lee