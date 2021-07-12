A transitional housing project on Nam Cheong Street in Shek Kip Mei. Photo: Winson Wong
Space-starved Hong Kong to hit target of building 15,000 transitional homes by 2023, leader says
- Carrie Lam reveals government has found enough land to meet goal first laid down in 2019 policy address
- But leader in surveying industry calls on administration to speed up construction process, noting long wait for public housing
