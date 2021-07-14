Not all make-up removers were created equal. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Not getting what you pay for: Hong Kong consumer watchdog says most expensive make-up remover is not necessarily the best available
- Consumer Council tested 40 make-up removers from the likes of Clinique, Bobbi Brown, and Vichy Laboratoires
- Researchers tested oil-based, water-based, and products with mixed bases
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Not all make-up removers were created equal. Photo: Shutterstock Images