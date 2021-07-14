The Consumer Council has issued a warning to businesses over their customer loyalty schemes. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Customer loyalty schemes can do more harm than good if not run correctly, Hong Kong businesses warned
- Consumer Council raises issue of poorly run membership reward schemes after complaints rise 11 per cent in a year
- In one incident, two-week validity period for promotional offer was found not to have been made clear enough to customers
