The Consumer Council has issued a warning to businesses over their customer loyalty schemes. Photo: Shutterstock Images The Consumer Council has issued a warning to businesses over their customer loyalty schemes. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Consumer Council has issued a warning to businesses over their customer loyalty schemes. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong /  Society

Customer loyalty schemes can do more harm than good if not run correctly, Hong Kong businesses warned

  • Consumer Council raises issue of poorly run membership reward schemes after complaints rise 11 per cent in a year
  • In one incident, two-week validity period for promotional offer was found not to have been made clear enough to customers

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 5:22pm, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Consumer Council has issued a warning to businesses over their customer loyalty schemes. Photo: Shutterstock Images The Consumer Council has issued a warning to businesses over their customer loyalty schemes. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Consumer Council has issued a warning to businesses over their customer loyalty schemes. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE