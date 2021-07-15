Pasu Ng wants to help Hongkongers overcome their aversion to talking about death explicitly. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Let’s talk about death: Hong Kong funeral planner wants people to discuss taboo subjects openly
- Pasu Ng devotes about two days a week to life education to help city’s residents break old beliefs
- His efforts have earned him a nomination for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
