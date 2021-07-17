Superintendent Alan Chung, of the Kowloon West crime unit, after police raided a cannabis farm and seized drugs worth HK$45 million. Photo: May Tse Superintendent Alan Chung, of the Kowloon West crime unit, after police raided a cannabis farm and seized drugs worth HK$45 million. Photo: May Tse
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus stress leading to rise of cannabis culture in Hong Kong, experts warn, as more young people are reported for drug abuse during pandemic

  • Some turn to drugs because of increased stress, anxiety over past two years, counsellors say
  • Legalisation of cannabis in some countries, social media have led young to ‘trivialise risks’

Fiona Sun
Updated: 11:23am, 17 Jul, 2021

