Banyan tree roots grow around a sign at King George V Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Banyan tree roots grow around a sign at King George V Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Banyan tree roots grow around a sign at King George V Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

What you may not know about Hong Kong’s neighbourhood of contradiction, Sai Ying Pun

  • ‘Sai Ying Pun is full of history and contrasts – new and old, life and death, Chinese and Western’
  • Social worker Sunny Lau’s new tour showcases the quirks, wonders of the locale as part of a new project bringing local stories to life

Topic |   Hong Kong culture
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:52am, 18 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Banyan tree roots grow around a sign at King George V Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Banyan tree roots grow around a sign at King George V Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Banyan tree roots grow around a sign at King George V Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE