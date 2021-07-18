Banyan tree roots grow around a sign at King George V Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
What you may not know about Hong Kong’s neighbourhood of contradiction, Sai Ying Pun
- ‘Sai Ying Pun is full of history and contrasts – new and old, life and death, Chinese and Western’
- Social worker Sunny Lau’s new tour showcases the quirks, wonders of the locale as part of a new project bringing local stories to life
Topic | Hong Kong culture
