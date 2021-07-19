Stanley Sy has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co organised by the Post and Sino Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The trailblazer in Hong Kong bioscience who embraced new technology for detecting cancer early
- ‘We did things nobody wanted to deal with at the time,’ says liquid biopsy innovator Stanley Sy
- Sy was in his 20s when he founded Sanomics and forged ahead with pioneering technique for testing blood samples
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
Stanley Sy has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co organised by the Post and Sino Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng