Stanley Sy has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co organised by the Post and Sino Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Stanley Sy has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co organised by the Post and Sino Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Stanley Sy has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co organised by the Post and Sino Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

The trailblazer in Hong Kong bioscience who embraced new technology for detecting cancer early

  • ‘We did things nobody wanted to deal with at the time,’ says liquid biopsy innovator Stanley Sy
  • Sy was in his 20s when he founded Sanomics and forged ahead with pioneering technique for testing blood samples

Topic |   Spirit of Hong Kong
Eddie Lee
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Stanley Sy has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co organised by the Post and Sino Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Stanley Sy has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co organised by the Post and Sino Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Stanley Sy has been nominated for this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, co organised by the Post and Sino Group. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE