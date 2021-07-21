The Pavilia Farm under construction in Tai Wai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp should bear responsibility for shoddy construction at residential project, lawmakers argue
- Legislators grill transport chief over role of rail giant in The Pavilia Farm at Tai Wai, where two blocks must be torn down due to substandard concrete
- But minister says that under the contract between the MTR Corp and New World Development, the property giant is responsible for construction
