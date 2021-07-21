The Pavilia Farm under construction in Tai Wai. Photo: Sam Tsang The Pavilia Farm under construction in Tai Wai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong MTR
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s MTR Corp should bear responsibility for shoddy construction at residential project, lawmakers argue

  • Legislators grill transport chief over role of rail giant in The Pavilia Farm at Tai Wai, where two blocks must be torn down due to substandard concrete
  • But minister says that under the contract between the MTR Corp and New World Development, the property giant is responsible for construction

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 7:05pm, 21 Jul, 2021

