Ombudsman Winnie Chiu Wai-yin made some recommendations to the government. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong government urged to create a list of foreign languages for interpretation services after ombudsman probe

  • Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says efficiency of public work and services could be affected by lack of interpreters
  • Chinese dialects spoken in Hong Kong include Hakka, Fukien and Chiu Chau

Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 4:14pm, 22 Jul, 2021

