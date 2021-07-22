The Post swept the board for infographics while This Week in Asia’s cover for ‘Tourism wakes up’ took gold. Photo: SCMP
South China Morning Post strikes gold at prestigious WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards, bagging 9 prizes in total
- Post wins awards in 5 categories, including sweeping the board for newspaper infographics
- Also taking gold for best breaking news article was Post’s coverage of national security law and This Week in Asia for best magazine cover design
Topic | Hong Kong media
