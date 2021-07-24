Form Five students (from left) Chris Wan, Bevis Liu Jinbang and Henry Huang talk about the risks of an unsafe internet. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong cybercrime: ‘pretty girls and strange uncles’ target youngsters spending more time online during pandemic
- Tech savvy youngsters who socialise, play and study online increasingly know danger signs to look out for
- But with growing reports of online crime, experts say young still need help understanding online threats
Topic | City Weekend
