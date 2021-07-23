Rapturous cheers greet members of the boy bands Mirror and Error at a New Territories shopping centre. Photo: Dickson Lee Rapturous cheers greet members of the boy bands Mirror and Error at a New Territories shopping centre. Photo: Dickson Lee
Rapturous cheers greet members of the boy bands Mirror and Error at a New Territories shopping centre. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Canto-pop boy bands Mirror and Error trigger fan frenzy in Hong Kong at launch of Games festivities in the city

  • Avid followers queued for up to 24 hours, camped outside overnight to secure prime viewing spots for the Canto-pop stars’ shopping centre appearance
  • The singers were rallying support for Hong Kong athletes and promoting TV coverage of the Games

Ngai Yeung

Updated: 5:01pm, 23 Jul, 2021

