Polls have opened for the 2021 edition of the Spirit of Hong Kong Lion Rock People’s Choice Award. Photo: Handout
You decide: online voting opens for Spirit of Hong Kong Lion Rock People’s Choice Award, championing the city’s unsung heroes
- Now in its ninth year, the awards campaign co-organised by the Post and property developer Sino Group recognises the remarkable people helping others under the radar
- Those in running include a group providing safe haven for sex workers, researchers improving food options for the elderly and teenager aiming to lift Hongkongers’ well-being
Topic | Spirit of Hong Kong
