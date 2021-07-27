Cheung Ka-long (left) beats Daniele Garozzo in the men’s individual foil final to win a historic gold for Hong Kong at the Tokyo Games. Photo: Reuters Cheung Ka-long (left) beats Daniele Garozzo in the men’s individual foil final to win a historic gold for Hong Kong at the Tokyo Games. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Society

After Olympic triumph, Hong Kong Sports Institute chief calls on government to inject more resources into nurturing youth’s athletic dreams

  • Fencer Edgar Cheung’s victory is expected to inspire more people to become top-level athletes
  • Lam Tai-fai hopes more parents will support their children in pursuing their sporting ambitions

Topic |   Hong Kong Sports Institute
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:14pm, 27 Jul, 2021

