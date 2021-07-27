Crowds gather at Hong Kong’s AMP shopping centre to watch Edgar Cheung making history. Photo: Winson Wong Crowds gather at Hong Kong’s AMP shopping centre to watch Edgar Cheung making history. Photo: Winson Wong
Tokyo Olympics: Hong Kong golden boy Edgar Cheung’s fencing triumph triggers rush in shops offering discounts, while political divisions are put aside – even if briefly

  • Hongkongers in raptures over city’s first gold medal in 25 years, paying homage in their droves to ‘Fencing God’ Cheung as he becomes an overnight sensation
  • Free beer and MTR journeys among the promotions offered by businesses to mark the foil hero’s historic achievement in Tokyo

Updated: 10:37pm, 27 Jul, 2021

