Crowds gather at Hong Kong’s AMP shopping centre to watch Edgar Cheung making history. Photo: Winson Wong
Tokyo Olympics: Hong Kong golden boy Edgar Cheung’s fencing triumph triggers rush in shops offering discounts, while political divisions are put aside – even if briefly
- Hongkongers in raptures over city’s first gold medal in 25 years, paying homage in their droves to ‘Fencing God’ Cheung as he becomes an overnight sensation
- Free beer and MTR journeys among the promotions offered by businesses to mark the foil hero’s historic achievement in Tokyo
