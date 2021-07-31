Jazz musician and double bassist Justin Siu at his studio in Sai Wan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Jazz, fish balls and live streaming: Hong Kong musicians play from eatery to keep music going amid coronavirus pandemic
- Justin Siu and his band play in an empty noodle restaurant, an experience he says is unique and inspirational
- He hopes to reach more people via online performances and integrate jazz into Hong Kong’s grass-roots culture
