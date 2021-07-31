While there have been reports of Hongkongers leaving in the wake of the national security law, many foreign residents are choosing to remain.. Photo: Sam Tsang While there have been reports of Hongkongers leaving in the wake of the national security law, many foreign residents are choosing to remain.. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘This is my home’: Hong Kong’s foreign residents say they have no plans to leave because of national security law

  • Some long-time residents say security law helped restore order after chaos of 2019 social unrest
  • Foreigners understand why some Hongkongers have left, but remain optimistic about city’s prospects

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 10:42am, 31 Jul, 2021

