Hong Kong’s Edgar Cheung squares off against Daniele Garozzo of Italy just moments before winning the gold in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong’s Edgar Cheung squares off against Daniele Garozzo of Italy just moments before winning the gold in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Sports Institute to build new fencing stadium amid surge in interest after Olympic gold

  • Institute chief Lam Tai-fai says he hopes to have facility completed before 2024 Paris Games
  • Lam also urges government to give more support to sports sector as whole to promote development of elite athletes

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Sammy Heung
Updated: 5:34pm, 31 Jul, 2021

