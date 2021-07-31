Hong Kong’s Edgar Cheung squares off against Daniele Garozzo of Italy just moments before winning the gold in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong Sports Institute to build new fencing stadium amid surge in interest after Olympic gold
- Institute chief Lam Tai-fai says he hopes to have facility completed before 2024 Paris Games
- Lam also urges government to give more support to sports sector as whole to promote development of elite athletes
