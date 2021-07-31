Phones have been very busy at Hong Kong’s fencing schools since Edgar Cheung’s gold medal performance. Photo: Felix Wong
To the hilt: Edgar Cheung’s Olympic gold has Hongkongers ready to take a stab at fencing
- Calls flood local fencing schools as neophytes sign up for classes amid soaring interest in sport
- But support from government, sports bodies needed to prevent the moment from being a passing craze, veteran coach says
