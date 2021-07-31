Phones have been very busy at Hong Kong’s fencing schools since Edgar Cheung’s gold medal performance. Photo: Felix Wong Phones have been very busy at Hong Kong’s fencing schools since Edgar Cheung’s gold medal performance. Photo: Felix Wong
Phones have been very busy at Hong Kong’s fencing schools since Edgar Cheung’s gold medal performance. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

To the hilt: Edgar Cheung’s Olympic gold has Hongkongers ready to take a stab at fencing

  • Calls flood local fencing schools as neophytes sign up for classes amid soaring interest in sport
  • But support from government, sports bodies needed to prevent the moment from being a passing craze, veteran coach says

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 4:43pm, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Phones have been very busy at Hong Kong’s fencing schools since Edgar Cheung’s gold medal performance. Photo: Felix Wong Phones have been very busy at Hong Kong’s fencing schools since Edgar Cheung’s gold medal performance. Photo: Felix Wong
Phones have been very busy at Hong Kong’s fencing schools since Edgar Cheung’s gold medal performance. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE