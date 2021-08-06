Visitors at the Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo at Asia World Expo on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Visitors at the Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo at Asia World Expo on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Visitors at the Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo at Asia World Expo on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Popular Hong Kong annual shopping festival, in first summer outing, kicks off to large crowds eager to spend

  • Three-day Hong Kong Brands and Products Shopping Festival offers discounts of up to 90 per cent, rebates for those paying with consumption vouchers, to attract visitors
  • Shoppers are ‘itching to spend’ after being cooped up and plan to use their e-vouchers at stalls that accept them

Ngai Yeung

Updated: 8:29pm, 6 Aug, 2021

