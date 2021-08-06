Companies under the umbrella of Sun Hung Kai Properties are involved in a bid to build about 4,000 homes. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong developers seek approval for 16,000 new flats under land-sharing pilot scheme
- Applications are for two plots in Tai Po and Yuen Long totalling 25 hectares, developments that would meet nearly 40 per cent of city’s annual supply target
- Government’s land-sharing pilot scheme was launched last year in bid to help solve city’s housing crunch
Topic | Hong Kong housing
