Hong Kong developers seek approval for 16,000 new flats under land-sharing pilot scheme

  • Applications are for two plots in Tai Po and Yuen Long totalling 25 hectares, developments that would meet nearly 40 per cent of city’s annual supply target
  • Government’s land-sharing pilot scheme was launched last year in bid to help solve city’s housing crunch

Danny Mok
Updated: 10:33pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Companies under the umbrella of Sun Hung Kai Properties are involved in a bid to build about 4,000 homes. Photo: SCMP
