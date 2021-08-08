Hong Kong's Sarah Lee (front) celebrates after winning the bronze in the women's track cycling sprint finals on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong property tycoon gives another HK$4 million to tech initiative that designed Olympic cycling medallist’s suit
- Sun Hung Kai Properties executive director Adam Kwok Kai-fai ups his donation to sports aerodynamics initiative following Sarah Lee’s win
- Kwok says he hopes wind tunnel initiative will go on to innovate in other sports, such as windsurfing and swimming
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Hong Kong's Sarah Lee (front) celebrates after winning the bronze in the women's track cycling sprint finals on Sunday. Photo: AFP