Hong Kong property tycoon gives another HK$4 million to tech initiative that designed Olympic cycling medallist’s suit

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties executive director Adam Kwok Kai-fai ups his donation to sports aerodynamics initiative following Sarah Lee’s win
  • Kwok says he hopes wind tunnel initiative will go on to innovate in other sports, such as windsurfing and swimming

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Zoe Low
Updated: 5:49pm, 8 Aug, 2021

Hong Kong's Sarah Lee (front) celebrates after winning the bronze in the women's track cycling sprint finals on Sunday. Photo: AFP Hong Kong's Sarah Lee (front) celebrates after winning the bronze in the women's track cycling sprint finals on Sunday. Photo: AFP
