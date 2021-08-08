The Kowloon City blocks were built under the Civil Servants’ Cooperative Building Society Scheme. Photo: Handout The Kowloon City blocks were built under the Civil Servants’ Cooperative Building Society Scheme. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority defends compensation offer to property owners affected by Kowloon City project

  • Kowloon City project is expected to create more than 3,000 flats, about five times number of existing homes
  • Authority says owner-occupiers will be offered HK$19,848 per square foot of saleable area but those affected are not happy about paying land premium

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 9:13pm, 8 Aug, 2021

