A new fencing stadium is among the Hong Kong sports projects being expedited following the Olympic success of athletes such as Edgar Cheung. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong making sports development push after landmark Olympics: Carrie Lam
- Chief executive unveils raft of measures on Tuesday, including expediting construction of new 9,000 square metre facility at Hong Kong Sports Institute
- City also teaming with Jockey Club for a new HK$300 million fund aimed at boosting sports science and medicine
Topic | Hong Kong Sports Institute
A new fencing stadium is among the Hong Kong sports projects being expedited following the Olympic success of athletes such as Edgar Cheung. Photo: Reuters