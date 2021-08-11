Edgar Cheung stopped his education in secondary school to focus on his sporting dreams. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s athletes need more academic flexibility if city is to repeat Tokyo Olympics success, says expert
- Biggest hurdle for potential stars of tomorrow is pressure in classroom, says former Sports Institute chief
- Professor Chung Pak-kwong wants help for athletes to complete education as government source reveals discussions over degrees ongoing
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
