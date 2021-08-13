About 20 per cent of visa scheme applicants were approved in the first quarter, a figure Britain’s shadow Minister for Asia Stephen Kinnock says it not high enough. Photo: Winson Wong
Roll-out of Britain’s visa scheme for Hong Kong BN(O) passport holders ‘slow’ and ‘inefficient’, shadow minister for Asia says
- ‘Extraordinary’ that only 20 per cent of applications processed in first quarter, says Stephen Kinnock, calling for more government support for those making move
- But Home Office notes early figures show only the first eight weeks of applications in a process where decisions can take up to 12 weeks
