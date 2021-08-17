Edgar Cheung poses with his gold medal after winning the men’s individual foil fencing event. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s Olympic heroes to be celebrated with open-top bus parade through city
- Squad’s haul of six medals – one gold, two silver, three bronze – made Tokyo Games city’s most successful ever
- Parade will start in Hung Hom on Thursday morning and finish at West Kowloon Cultural District for welcome home ceremony
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
