Siobhan Haughey takes a selfie with fellow Hongkongers on Friday at Pacific Place. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tokyo Olympics: Hong Kong swimming star Siobhan Haughey meets youngsters as crowd gathers homecoming event
- Teen cries tears of joy at seeing her idol as two-time silver medallist Haughey draws 200 people to homecoming event
- Haughey won Hong Kong hearts by winning silver in both the 100m and 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Games
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Siobhan Haughey takes a selfie with fellow Hongkongers on Friday at Pacific Place. Photo: Dickson Lee