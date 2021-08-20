Siobhan Haughey takes a selfie with fellow Hongkongers on Friday at Pacific Place. Photo: Dickson Lee Siobhan Haughey takes a selfie with fellow Hongkongers on Friday at Pacific Place. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tokyo Olympics: Hong Kong swimming star Siobhan Haughey meets youngsters as crowd gathers homecoming event

  • Teen cries tears of joy at seeing her idol as two-time silver medallist Haughey draws 200 people to homecoming event
  • Haughey won Hong Kong hearts by winning silver in both the 100m and 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Games

Updated: 7:52pm, 20 Aug, 2021

