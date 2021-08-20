(Left to right) Astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were launched into space in June. Photo: Xinhua (Left to right) Astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were launched into space in June. Photo: Xinhua
(Left to right) Astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were launched into space in June. Photo: Xinhua
Space
Hong Kong /  Society

China’s Tiangong space station: Hong Kong youngsters to chat with astronauts on Tianhe module

  • Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo are the first long-term inhabitants of the space station
  • Lucky young Hongkongers will get to speak with the astronauts directly to find out more about their experience

Topic |   Space
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 11:52pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
(Left to right) Astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were launched into space in June. Photo: Xinhua (Left to right) Astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were launched into space in June. Photo: Xinhua
(Left to right) Astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were launched into space in June. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE