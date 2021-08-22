Central Market will reopen on Monday after being closed for 18 years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong heritage, enterprise on display with historic Central Market to reopen after HK$500 million revamp
- Tenants picked for company history, distinctive customer experience and sustainable products
- Mix of activities, public access to open areas will ensure market is ‘not too commercialised’
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
