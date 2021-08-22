The Bonham Road Government Primary School in Sai Ying Pun has recently been declared a monument. Photo: Handout The Bonham Road Government Primary School in Sai Ying Pun has recently been declared a monument. Photo: Handout
History
Conservation of Sai Ying Pun school building shows how public can work with officials to preserve Hong Kong’s heritage: minister

  • The 80-year-old building that is home to Bonham Road Government Primary School was declared a monument last month
  • Secretary for Development Michael Wong says the preservation of the structure shows how various stakeholders can work together to preserve key historical sites

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 10:21pm, 22 Aug, 2021

