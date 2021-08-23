The scene on Kwong Fu Road in Tai Po after Sunday’s deadly taxi crash. Photo: Felix Wong
Woman, 63, dies from injuries suffered when Hong Kong cabbie drove through crowd of pedestrians on Sunday
- The woman, who died in hospital on Monday morning at 7.05am, is the second fatality from the accident; a 59-year-old man was killed at the scene
- The driver of the taxi was arrested after slamming into a pedestrian island as residents crossed the busy street
