Family and friends wave goodbye to loved ones leaving the city at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Nearly 65,000 Hongkongers have applied for BN(O) visa scheme so far amid exodus under national security law
- Official figures show that 47,300 applications were approved, with 71 per cent of those coming from outside Britain
- Activist group suggests that trend means London’s estimate of 100,000 in first year is ‘beginning to look conservative’
