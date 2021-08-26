Family and friends wave goodbye to loved ones leaving the city at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam Family and friends wave goodbye to loved ones leaving the city at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Family and friends wave goodbye to loved ones leaving the city at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Nearly 65,000 Hongkongers have applied for BN(O) visa scheme so far amid exodus under national security law

  • Official figures show that 47,300 applications were approved, with 71 per cent of those coming from outside Britain
  • Activist group suggests that trend means London’s estimate of 100,000 in first year is ‘beginning to look conservative’

Topic |   British National (Overseas) passport
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:18pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Family and friends wave goodbye to loved ones leaving the city at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam Family and friends wave goodbye to loved ones leaving the city at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Family and friends wave goodbye to loved ones leaving the city at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE