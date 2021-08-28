There are more than 152,000 people aged 65 and above who live alone in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong There are more than 152,000 people aged 65 and above who live alone in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
There are more than 152,000 people aged 65 and above who live alone in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s ‘lonely deaths’ a ticking time bomb as more elderly live alone with little family, care support

  • Greying population a warning of crisis to come, unless elderly receive services now in short supply
  • Record number of elderly suicides last year, as pandemic deepens isolation of those on their own

Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:32am, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
There are more than 152,000 people aged 65 and above who live alone in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong There are more than 152,000 people aged 65 and above who live alone in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
There are more than 152,000 people aged 65 and above who live alone in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE