Hong Kong Sports Institute’s proposed HK$986.6 million expansion clears first hurdle with strong support from lawmakers

  • Members of legislature’s home affairs panel back proposal for new facilities, with plan brought forward after city’s Olympic success in Tokyo
  • Hong Kong will join Macau and Guangdong province in hosting the 2025 National Games of China

Gigi Choy
Updated: 7:06pm, 27 Aug, 2021

An artist’s impression of the Hong Kong Sports Institute’s proposed new facilities building. Photo: Handout
