Hong Kong is eighth safest city in world overall, but ranks badly when it comes to personal and environmental security

  • City rebounds from 20th position in 2019 on list compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit
  • Copenhagen named safest city ahead of Toronto and Singapore. Beijing falls to 36th, while Taipei is 24th

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:06pm, 30 Aug, 2021

