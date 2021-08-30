Schoolchildren should be included in the voucher scheme, the Democratic Party says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Schoolchildren should be included in the voucher scheme, the Democratic Party says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong / Society

HK$5,000 vouchers: Hong Kong residents need another round of handouts, Democratic Party says, calls for pupils to be included

  • Democratic Party says another handout is needed because HK$5,000 is not a large sum and can be spent quickly
  • Party also urges government to allow elderly residents to get subsidy in cash

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:04pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Schoolchildren should be included in the voucher scheme, the Democratic Party says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
