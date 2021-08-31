Kids spend time at a play space in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday. Researchers say an increase in leisure time may have contributed more happiness among students. Photo: Winson Wong
Happiness index for Hong Kong students hits 7-year high, ‘thanks to less social unrest, more free time amid Covid-19 pandemic’
- Researcher attributes the higher scores to less ‘violence on TV screens’ after 2019’s social unrest, and less time spent commuting amid the pandemic
- Despite the gains in happiness, the so-called life education index, which measures students’ participation in character-building activities, dropped
Topic | Hong Kong youth
Kids spend time at a play space in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday. Researchers say an increase in leisure time may have contributed more happiness among students. Photo: Winson Wong