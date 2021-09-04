Kristy (left) demonstrates art therapy at Cattle Depot Artists Village in Ma Tau Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Healing power of art on display for all to see, thanks to Hong Kong therapists’ new endeavour
- Hong Kong Expressive Arts Therapy Service Centre uses several creative mediums to help people display emotions
- Some patients who struggle to express themselves verbally can draw, paint, dance, or play a musical instrument instead
