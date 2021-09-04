Taliban forces patrol in front of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. The situation has moved many in Hong Kong to raise funds for refugees and others affected by the crisis. Photo: Reuters
‘I can’t go home’: Afghans in Hong Kong watch and worry as Taliban sweeps into power
- Chaos of US withdrawal moves Hongkongers to learn more, raise funds for NGO helping in Afghanistan
- Afghans in Hong Kong don’t believe Islamist militia group has moderated its views, expect return of harsh restrictions for girls, women
