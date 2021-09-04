Michael Tsang (left), founder of Hong Kong Free Tours, and pastor Joe Pang during a walking tour about LGBT rights in the city. Photo: Edmond So
Local walking tour takes deep dive into the world of Hong Kong’s LGBT community
- Hong Kong Free Tours takes people to various places significant to the local LGBT community; stops include Court of Final Appeal and Lan Kwai Fong
- Tour guide Michael Tsang hopes participants can gain in-depth understanding of LGBT people and their stories
