Fully vaccinated domestic workers have been allowed to return to Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: migrant workers’ groups, domestic helper agencies urge Hong Kong government to reconsider policy on quarantine hotels
- Groups say there is no scientific basis for making domestic helpers quarantine separately from other travellers
- 36 quarantine hotels are available for anyone else flying into Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
