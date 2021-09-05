The remaining directors of the company resigned with effect from one minute before midnight on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee The remaining directors of the company resigned with effect from one minute before midnight on Sunday. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: remaining Next Digital directors quit, call for company’s liquidation to ‘protect shareholders, staff and creditors’

  • Chairman Ip Yut-kin and three independent non-executive directors resign from media group founded by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai
  • They say best interests of shareholders, creditors, employees and other stakeholders are served by orderly liquidation

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:19pm, 5 Sep, 2021

