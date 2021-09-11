Rebecca Yuen, founder of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Association of Hong Kong, and her daughter Yiu Yiu. Photo: Handout
A network of hope: sufferers of rare diseases in Hong Kong band together to spread positivity and sense of inclusion
- Rebecca Yuen formed a support group to help those struggling with tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic disease that causes tumours in soft tissue and organs
- Association will hold charity concert with Hong Kong Fusion Chamber, using music to encourage more empathy and less discrimination
Topic | City Weekend
Rebecca Yuen, founder of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Association of Hong Kong, and her daughter Yiu Yiu. Photo: Handout