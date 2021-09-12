Inbound travellers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in early September. Photo: Dickson Lee Inbound travellers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in early September. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

‘Not worth the hassle’: Hong Kong residents return from summer holidays with tales of pandemic stress, anxiety, increased costs

  • Some who travelled despite Covid-19 uncertainties scrambled for flights, quarantine hotel rooms
  • Changing rules resulting from Hong Kong’s ‘zero-infections’ strategy a big headache for travellers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:23pm, 12 Sep, 2021

